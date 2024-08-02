5-minute phreatic eruption seen in Taal

A five-minute phreatic eruption was observed within 24 hours by the the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

State volcanologists also recorded two volcanic earthquakes.

Taal's main crater emitted 1,709 tons of volcanic sulfur dioxide on 29 July.

A 1,500-meter tall plume described as a "voluminous emission" was reported on Friday, which drifted southeast and southwest.

Long-term deflation of the Taal caldera was observed, along with short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island.

Sudden explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas pose serious health and safety risks, Phivolcs warned.

Entry into the Taal Volcano Island, particularly in the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures, remains strictly prohibited. The island has been identified as a permanent danger zone.

Aircraft that fly close to the volcano, Phivolcs said, will be at risk of coming into contact with airborne ash and ballistic fragments.

Taal Volcano is still under Alert Level 1, indicating lowl level unrest.