2 rockfall events recorded in Mayon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Friday recorded two rockfall events in Mayon Volcano in the past 24 hours.

Based on its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said Mayon Volcano also emitted moderate plume reaching 600 meters in height.

It also had a faint crater glow that was only visible only through a telescope.

The Albay-based volcano is currently under Alert Level 1 due to low-level unrest.

State volcanologists have reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone of Mayon Volcano is prohibited.

Flying any aircraft close to the volcano is likewise banned.

Hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, rockfalls, landslides, avalanches, and lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall may also occur in the area.