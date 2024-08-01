U.S. flaunts might, crushes South Sudan

PARIS, France (AFP) — Bam Adebayo led the United States with 18 points in a 103-86 win over South Sudan on Wednesday as the reigning champions sailed into the quarterfinals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament.

Team US has never lost to an African side at the Olympics but it had a scare when it played South Sudan in a warm-up game in London on 20 July.

However, there was never any threat of an upset in Lille as LeBron James got the US, seeking a fifth successive gold medal, off to a fast start in the first quarter and never looked back.

Jayson Tatum began the game for the US after coach Steve Kerr kept the Boston Celtics star on the bench for the entirety of Sunday’s opening win over Serbia.

Instead, it was the turn of Joel Embiid to sit out the evening as Adebayo had the hot hand, the Miami Heat center making his first six shots and eight of 10 in total.

Kevin Durant chipped in with 14 points, producing another solid shooting display after his return from injury against Serbia, while James finished with 12 points.

“You’ve got guys from all ages in the league that (have) accomplished so much, but they’re all unselfish players who want the best for the team,” Durant said.

“I think we’ve got to continue to prove ourselves because other teams I’ve been on won the gold, but as far as talent and what we look like on paper, it’s probably the best team I’ve played on.”

Anthony Edwards, Derrick White and Devin Booker all reached double digits as well, but it was a tough night for Stephen Curry who finished with just three points.

The US led 55-36 at half-time and while South Sudan fought bravely to stay in the contest, the Olympic newcomers could never get back to within fewer than 10 points.

“I think for a team like this we need to put our foot on the gas for 40 minutes straight,” added Durant, a three-time gold medalist.

Nuni Omot scored a game-high 24 points for South Sudan, with Carlik Jones adding 18 for a team coached by former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Royal Ivey.

With two wins from two in Group C, the US are now guaranteed to advance to the Last Eight. Canada, Germany and hosts France had already secured their passage to the quarterfinals.