SCUTTLEBUTT

The lady mayor shrugged off the critics, saying that many others were thankful for her efforts to reach them when they were trapped by the rising flood.

She, however, opted to remove the typhoon “Carina” posts from her social media page due to the overwhelming criticism she received in the comments.

JING VILLAMENTE

Purge, the Palace sequel

A ranking official of a Presidential Communications Office attached agency has conceded that her days as a board director are numbered due to the ongoing purge of allies of the former administration.

“I still have six months but I was told that I will retain only my membership on the board of the organization. No hurt feelings because I was able to implement major reforms to help the agency,” the board member said.

She said the current dispensation will not rest until the remnants of the previous administration are eradicated, even if the individuals are capable and have made great contributions to the government.

“I can do nothing, that’s the directive from the higher-ups,” according to the official.

Indeed, it seems no one will be spared when it comes to partisan interests. As the Filipino saying goes… “weder-weder lang yan!”

RAFFY AYENG

What power sector needs

A review of the laws and rules governing the electricity sector is urgently needed to prevent unpredictability primarily in the implementation of the competitive selection process (CSP).

The CSP has a basic requirement, which is that it should comply with the least cost provision of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA).

Power distributors have been employing CSP procedures to obtain power supply agreements (PSAs).

A source said that as a result of the contentious CSP, the regional trial court in Taguig issued a temporary restraining order on a bid scheduled for today for PSAs of up to 1 gigawatt of electricity.

Members of the consortium operating the Malampaya gas project — Prime Energy, Prime Oil and Gas Inc., UC38 LLC and the state-owned Philippine National Oil Corp. — filed for a 72-hour temporary restraining order (TRO) prior to a ruling on a petition for a permanent injunction.

Among the points raised during the recent public hearing of the Senate Committee on Energy was that the CSP was discriminatory. CSP rules supposedly discriminated against indigenous power sources.

The court order, however, puts everything in suspended animation.

Two camps are jockeying to supply electricity under the CSP — which are the conventional natural gas suppliers and importers of liquefied gas.

A source said the rules should be strengthened such as the need for bidders to comply with the strict disclosure of the beneficial ownership information of suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, contractors, and consultants that would take part in government procurement.

Companies covered by the so-called cross-ownership provision of the EPIRA Law had expanded into so-called associated firms.

Veterans in the sector said a review of the CSP policy as provided under the EPIRA and an overhaul of the law itself to give more teeth to the regulator and energy department will put the crucial energy sector in order.

TDT