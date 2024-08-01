Phl child trafficking an urgent concern

Child trafficking remains an urgent concern in the Philippines, posing a severe threat to the safety and well-being of the nation’s most vulnerable population, its children and youth.

Impoverished families in rural communities and marginalized urban areas and those that have been affected by conflict or disaster frequently fall victim to traffickers who promise them better lives and legitimate jobs.

With limited access to education and basic services, children from these families are especially susceptible to exploitation, including forced and hazardous labor.

The 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report 1 found that many children in the country are exploited through forced domestic work, begging, and other forms of forced labor.

For instance, approximately 50,000 Filipino children are sold into domestic work. Others are forced to work in the mining, construction, forestry, and manufacturing industries and in post-disaster situations, which expose them to hazardous conditions.

Traffickers also exploit children through digital platforms. In 2022, an estimated 471,416 children were trafficked to produce child sexual abuse and exploitation materials (CSAEM).

Low reporting rates are attributed to various social and cultural factors, including witnesses’ fear of retaliation, concerns about being implicated as beneficiaries, or their close ties to the traffickers.

Another significant factor in online sexual exploitation is the community perception that the absence of physical contact does not inflict harm on children.

To address this issue, the Philippine government has strengthened existing child protection laws (e.g. Republic Act Nos. 7610, 9208, 10364, 9775) and implemented new and comprehensive legislation, such as the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act or Republic Act 11930.

There are also various government programs, which aim to prevent and respond to child trafficking, including addressing its root causes.

Despite these efforts, however, gaps remain in the effective implementation of these laws and programs at the local level. Studies indicate the absence of a centralized database for child protection cases and of varying monitoring systems for local governments’ use. There are also challenges in addressing the intersecting factors that put some children at heightened risk of trafficking and exploitation.

It is crucial to understand the specific situations and vulnerabilities of different groups of children, including those with disabilities and of diverse SOGIESC (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics), to drive more effective and responsive interventions.

To support the government’s efforts, Terre des Hommes Netherlands (TdH NL) and its partner organizations are collaborating with national and local stakeholders, including children and youth, to enhance child protection mechanisms in communities and schools.

Their initiatives focus on creating safe and inclusive spaces that foster meaningful child participation, and enhancing the capacity of the social service workforce to provide timely and more relevant assistance to victims. Additionally, child rights and child-focused organizations nationwide are working with government agencies to deliver inclusive and child-friendly services for at-risk children and youth.

Together, these efforts raise children’s awareness of their rights, of child trafficking, online safety, and online sexual exploitation, and empower them to perceive dangers, assess risks, and protect themselves and their peers.

Recognizing poverty as a significant factor driving child trafficking, TdH NL, with funding support from the European Union, is also implementing a Social Protection Program (SPP) through its Creating a Safer Online Environment for Every Child (CONEC) project. The SPP aims to support the government’s social protection programs by providing educational, medical, livelihood and other forms of assistance to victims, and at-risk children and their families.

Child trafficking is a complex and urgent issue that calls for a multi-sector and systemic approach. We must work together to ensure that all Filipino children are protected and have the opportunity to flourish. In order to achieve this, we should prioritize the efficient implementation of comprehensive laws and programs that respond to root causes such as poverty and inequality.

Eva Maria Cayanan

Country Director

Terre des Hommes Netherlands,

Philippine Country Office