PCG starts oil recovery operation on MV Mirola 1 in Mariveles

Mariveles, Bataan – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has started the oil recovery operation on the MV Mirola 1 on Thursday, 1 August 2024. The ship ran aground in Sitio Quiapo, Barangay Biaan on 31 July.

PCG personnel are collecting spilled oil using buckets and are transferring the collected oil to large drums. The collected oil will be sent to a waste disposal facility to ensure that it doesn't impact the health of Mariveles locals.

Both the PCG and the PDRRMO-Bataan conducted drone aerial surveillance and shoreline assessment in the vicinity on Wednesday, stating that they observed minimal oil sheens and the light smell of diesel oil. The team also collected water samples for analysis.

Meanwhile, the PCG reported that the contracted salvor, Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc., conducted a diving operation to continue sealing 24 valves and prevent leakages.

The PCG also deployed BRP Boracay (FPB-2401) and BRP Malamawi (FPB-2403) to assist Bataan Governor Jose Enrique “Joet” Garcia III and other government officials in conducting an after-sea survey. The survey revealed minimal oil sheens or slicks in the vicinity.

The University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UPMSI) conducted water sampling in Pasay City (Mall of Asia), Cavite, Bulacan, and Bataan to check the physical and chemical properties of waters in the area.