P48-M illegal drugs seized in July

The Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) reported on Thursday that its operatives confiscated more than P48.4 million worth of illegal drugs in 54 operations last month.

DEG chief Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta said the operations resulted in the arrest of 61 drug suspects.

Seized drugs included 5.3 kilograms of shabu, 232 ecstasy tablets, 640 grams of ketamine, 813 grams of high-grade marijuana, 170 grams of liquid laughing gas ampules, 40 grams of marijuana oil, three marijuana cookies, 5 grams of Khalifa Karts, 33 e-cigarettes with liquid marijuana, 33,000 marijuana plants, 818.6 grams of dried marijuana leaves, and 2 grams of sativa hybrid.

“Their collaborative actions have disrupted illicit drug activities, apprehended offenders, and contributed to creating a safer, drug-free community. This success underscores our unshakable commitment to upholding our mandate,” Matta said.

He added that the crackdown helped control the spread of illegal drugs.

In a separate operation, the PNP-DEG and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents intercepted a parcel containing about P7.1 million worth of illegal drugs in Pasay City.

The shipment from California contained 96 boxes of vape cartridges with marijuana oil valued at P5,760, 468 grams of kush worth P655,200, and nearly 1 kilogram of shabu valued at P6.5 million, Matta said.

The seized drugs were brought to PDEA headquarters in Quezon City.