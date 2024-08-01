No Chinese interference in Phl-US maritime drills in WPS 

The Philippines and the United States commenced a maritime cooperative activity (MCA) in the West Philippine Sea with no interference from Chinese forces.

“No Chinese vessel was detected in the exercise area, both by visual and radar monitoring,” Armed Forces of the Philippines' public affairs chief, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, told reporters on Thursday.

Trinidad stressed that the MCA between both countries was “legitimately” conducted within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, days after both countries' 4th 2+2 ministerial dialogue was concluded.

US Navy’s USS Mobile (LCS 26) sailed with AFP’s BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS16) in the waters west of Palawan on 31 July.

Trinidad said the maritime exercise included a series of events designed to enhance communication and operational coordination between the Philippine Navy and the US Navy.

Among these events include the communications check exercise, division tactics, officer of the watch maneuver exercise, photographic exercise, and cross deck exercise.

The primary objective of this activity is to strengthen the interoperability and cooperative capabilities of both countries’ navies, he noted.

“By conducting these exercises, both navies aim to improve their readiness and ability to operate together in ensuring maritime security and stability in the region,” he added.

AFP chief, General Romeo Brawner Jr., said the military’s MCA with their US counterparts would further push peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and serve as a pillar of regional stability.

“These joint exercises with our ally are crucial in enhancing our naval capabilities and ensuring that we can effectively collaborate to safeguard our maritime interests,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Navy spokesperson for the WPS, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, said the MCA provided the opportunity for PS16 and LCS26 to operate together, and conduct communications inter-operability, ship-to-ship activities, and aviation cross-deck rehearsals.

Trinidad said the MCA participating vessels had not monitored any presence from Beijing’s People’s Liberation Army, China Coast Guard, and Chinese Maritime Militia in the exercise area.

“MCAs will become a regular activity of the Philippine Navy and other like-minded navies as we continue to develop our own capabilities,” he noted.