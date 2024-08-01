NDRRMC fetes Albay solon for disaster resilience

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) bestowed its highest disaster resilience honor to Albay Second District Representative Joey Salceda for his “remarkable dedication” and initiatives in the field of disaster risk reduction and management and his advocacy for community resilience.

Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, head of the Office of Civil Defense and NDMRRC executive director, conferred to Salceda the “Dangal ng Pilipino sa Pagtataguyod ng Pribado at Pampublikong Katatagan” during the culminating activities of the 36th National Disaster Resilience Month (NDRM) in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City last Wednesday.

The “Dangal Bantayog ng Katatagan” award is envisioned by the NDRRMC as the Philippines’ highest disaster resilience honor, launched last year in line with the observance of the NDRM.

It recognizes outstanding contributions of individuals who brought significant and long-term impacts to the development of the country's DRRM system.

The award cited the lawmaker's “significant contributions that include the establishment of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO) and the Climate Change Academy in Albay.”

“Under his leadership, the province received the Galing Pook Award for Outstanding Governance Program on Disaster Preparedness and the Gawad Kalasag Hall of Fame Award for Best Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council for three consecutive years,” read the citation.

Salceda’s contributions have been recognized internationally when he was honored as the First Senior Global Champion of Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation by the United Nations International Strategy for Disaster Reduction in 2010 and appointed in Paris, France in 2013 as co-chair of the Board of the Green Climate Fund.

Adhering to the zero-casualty principle, Salceda consistently implemented a variety of programs aimed at enhancing community resilience through capacity and preparedness building during his three terms as Albay governor (2007-2016).

As legislator, his efforts were directed towards ensuring environmental protection and achieving sustainable development, the citation further said.