PCSO personnel give away free lottery tickets during the Lab for All: Laboratoryo, Konsulta, and Gamot Para sa Lahat! First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos project will be held at Risen Garden, Quezon City Hall Complex, on Thursday, 1 August 2024..………Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







PCSO personnel give away free lottery tickets during the Lab for All: Laboratoryo, Konsulta, and Gamot Para sa Lahat! First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos project will be held at Risen Garden, Quezon City Hall Complex, on Thursday, 1 August 2024..………Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR