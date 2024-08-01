DTI, DepEd ink deal to cultivate future-ready workforce

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual dedicated his last day at the Department of Trade and Industry signing a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Education (DepEd) in launching the "Kids for the Future of Philippine Industrialization" (K4F-PH) program.

To recall, Pascual announced his resignation on Wednesday, effective 2 August, as he will return to the private sector and want to spend quality time with his family.

According to the outgoing Trade Secretary, the K4F-PH program seeks to cultivate a future-ready workforce by empowering young students with industry-relevant skills and knowledge, ensuring they are well-prepared for the evolving demands of Philippine industries.

Pascual emphasized the K4F-PH program’s pioneering approach to nurturing job-ready graduates by fostering career and industry awareness among students as early as the basic education level.

Building upon this foundation, the program aims to integrate critical foundational skills into the curriculum and enable students to make informed choices about their academic tracks.

Pascual said by aligning their educational choices with career aspirations and broader economic growth objectives, students are better prepared for success in key sectors such as information technology and business process management, semiconductors, electronics and engineering, aerospace, electric vehicles, and renewable energy.

This focused approach to education and workforce development will not only equip individuals for rewarding careers but also drive innovation, attract foreign direct investment, and strengthen the nation's position as a global leader.

"To maintain this advantage in our rapidly evolving world, we must bridge the growing skills gap, ensuring our education system aligns with the needs of our industries. Hence, the Kids for the Future program is that bridge. It will be our catalyst for synergy, uniting the academe, industry, and government in a shared mission to nurture a world-class workforce," Secretary Pascual said.

For his part, Education Secretary Juan Edgardo Angara expressed his support for the program, thanking the DTI for its unwavering support in all their initiatives including the crafting of the Tatak Pinoy Act.

"This is the marching order of the President to give hope, chance, and brighter future to our youth through decent jobs in the future," Secretary Angara said.

"As we embark on this transformative journey together, let us remember that the seeds we plant today will blossom into a future where Philippine industries flourish, Filipino talent is recognized globally, and the dreams of our youth become the driving force behind our nation's success," Secretary Pascual added.

Moving forward, the Board of Investments will work closely with DepEd to implement more projects, especially in making more campaigns to direct the students’ interest to courses and degrees related to future industries and obtain competencies towards the future of work or skills.

These may include conducting a career advocacy campaign on semiconductors and electronics to selected top-performing public high schools to address the decline of enrollees in relevant engineering degrees, supporting the BOI’s goal to capacitate 128,000 engineers and technicians by 2028.

They will also organize industry familiarization tours inside animation and game development studios to provide immersive experiences for high school students and promote more investments in the necessary infrastructure, equipment, devices, materials, and services to create a conducive learning ecosystem; thereby, increasing foreign direct investments into the country.

The DTI, under its ASENSO Trabaho thrust, is leading the charge in enabling job-skills matching and upgrading. The K4F-PH is a key component of this effort, ensuring that the Philippines maintains its competitive edge by producing job-ready graduates who can fuel innovation and attract businesses.