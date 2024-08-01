Celebrating 70 with the '70s

What a night reliving the Disco Era for the double 70th birthday celebration of two incredible women I know — Marissa Fenton and Lilibeth Campos!
These stunning foxes had a totally groovy '70s-themed party at the Marriott Ballroom. Their nearest and dearest all came together to celebrate them, including their dashing Casanovas, Ian and Paqui, who pulled this shindig together along with their event planner, Michelle Arce.
And did they do a great job! It was a total blast from the past! The entire space was decorated with '70s memorabilia — from disco balls and records to colorful and psychedelic patterns. Plus, playlists and live music from the Replay Band kept us boogying all night long.
Meanwhile, every guest came in fab and colorful threads with accessories to boot! I just loved how committed everyone was, and I can tell we all had fun with it.
So much good vibes went around this party. We even got some special performances from the guests. And finally, Marissa and Lilibeth’s colorful cakes rolled in and each one made their wish while surrounded by loved ones singing them on. A testament to how much these ladies are loved!
This party was a joy to be a part of. It doesn't hurt that it was off the hook either. Thanks for having us, birthday girls! Cheers!