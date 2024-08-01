SOCIAL SET

Celebrating 70 with the '70s

Agile Zamora

What a night reliving the Disco Era for the double 70th birthday celebration of two incredible women I know — Marissa Fenton and Lilibeth Campos!

These stunning foxes had a totally groovy '70s-themed party at the Marriott Ballroom. Their nearest and dearest all came together to celebrate them, including their dashing Casanovas, Ian and Paqui, who pulled this shindig together along with their event planner, Michelle Arce.

Ian and Marissa Fenton, Lilibeth and Paqui Campos.
Cora Dee and Margie Moran Floirendo.
Ann and Atty. Rene Puno.
Bo Muralla and Nikki Tang.
Brenda Ngo and Joy Rustia.
Carla and Joel del Prado.
Chuck Gueco and Lovelyn Segovia.
Consul Amelia Ablaza, Consul General of Monaco Fortune Ledesma and Consul of Angola Helen Ong.
And did they do a great job! It was a total blast from the past! The entire space was decorated with '70s memorabilia — from disco balls and records to colorful and psychedelic patterns. Plus, playlists and live music from the Replay Band kept us boogying all night long.

Meanwhile, every guest came in fab and colorful threads with accessories to boot! I just loved how committed everyone was, and I can tell we all had fun with it.

the columnist.
Dean Decker and designer Albert Andrada.
Duday Tuason and Suzette Ayson.
Emmy Cragun
Hera Geriene and Jun Ablaza.
Johnny Litton
Joy Melendres and Georgette Wilson.
Michelle Garcia Arce and Linda Ley.
So much good vibes went around this party. We even got some special performances from the guests. And finally, Marissa and Lilibeth’s colorful cakes rolled in and each one made their wish while surrounded by loved ones singing them on. A testament to how much these ladies are loved!

This party was a joy to be a part of. It doesn't hurt that it was off the hook either. Thanks for having us, birthday girls! Cheers!

Noel Oñate and Tiffany Cuña.
Rey Lorca, Malou Martinez, Ofelia Wadle and Dra. Elsie Pascua.
Roselle del Rosario Rebano and Czarina Syquia.
Ruby Chua, Irene Montemayor and Len Olbes.
Shirley Sobromente and Arvi Eni Goal.
Susan Joven and Robert Castañeda.
Troy Montero
Virginia Lane and Gracie Go.
