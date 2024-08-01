BOC facilitates UAE aid for 'Carina' victims

To help individuals who were badly affected by the recent Super Typhoon Carina, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent one cargo flight filled with various essential items to the country.

The Bureau of Customs Port of NAIA (BOC-NAIA) handled the arrival of the donation at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 last Tuesday evening, 30 July 2024.

According to the BOC-NAIA, Ambassador H.E. Mohammed Obaid Alqattam Alzaabi represented the UAE during the turnover of the donation, which was formally accepted by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Department of Internal Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr.

DSWD Secretary Gatchalian expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the Philippine government and the Filipino people.

The donation includes essential food items, which will be given to local government units (LGUs) to distribute to their constituents who were in the worst-affected areas.

Under the leadership of District Collector Atty. Yasmin O. Mapa, the Port of NAIA performed a critical role in ensuring that the donation was processed and released smoothly.

According to District Collector Mapa, the port is committed to making sure that all humanitarian aid is processed quickly and distributed.

She stated that the UAE's tremendous donation highlights the importance of international cooperation and solidarity during times of disaster, and the country is deeply grateful for this timely and valuable assistance.