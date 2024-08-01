$500-M military funding ‘major boost’ to Phl-US security ties 

Senators welcomed the allocation of $500 million foreign military financing (FMF) by the United States to the Philippines, noting it would enhance both countries’ security relations.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said the US’ financing would fortify Manila-Washington friendship, especially in terms of defense collaboration.

“This shows that we (the US and the Philippines) are indeed friends and, more importantly, equal partners in maintaining peace, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based approach to differences and disagreements,” he said.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken earlier said the FMF is designed to support the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard as Manila shifted its defense posture to external security operations.

Chiz: FMF won’t agitate China

Stressing the need to upgrade the AFP, Escudero dismissed concerns that the US funding would provoke future tension between Manila and Beijing, involving territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea.

“I do not think this will provoke or agitate China because strengthening one’s own military, like them and most countries, in order to keep the peace is the right and obligation of every country,” he said.

Escudero said the AFP needs to be strengthened to contribute to the peace and stability of the entire Indo-Pacific region.

“As I stated in my remarks at the opening of the Senate, we should, with the help of our friends, allies, and partners, build and strengthen our military not to ignite conflict but to secure the peace,” he pointed out.

‘Grand gesture’

Describing the FMF as a “grand gesture” from the US, Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said the funding would allow the Philippines to improve further the country’s defense capabilities.

Zubiri stressed it should not be misconstrued as an agitation against any neighboring country, “but as a move to secure peace” in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The US is in a position to help, and the Philippines is in a position to receive it,” he said.

The Senate previously allocated over P6 billion for AFP modernization and P2.8 billion for PCG upgrade under the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

“Despite our best efforts, we of course have other pressing priorities for national spending, and we have thus far been unable to devote the adequate budget needed for the full modernization of our Armed Forces,” Zubiri said.

He noted that the country’s outdated vessels and insufficient military equipment are holding back the Philippines’ push for a credible defense posture.

So, we gladly welcome all military assistance from our close allies and like-minded countries such as the US, Japan, and the European Union,” he said.

“Our partnership with the US is particularly special, given how they are our treaty ally, and they share with us the same vision of democracy and the same respect for the rule of law, freedom of navigation, sovereign rights, and a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Zubiri added.

Meanwhile, military spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the AFP “warmly acknowledges” the US’ FMF allocation.

“It highlights the steadfast support for enhancing the capabilities of the AFP and the Philippine Coast Guard, ensuring we can effectively fulfill our territorial defense mission and contribute to regional security and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Padilla told reporters in a Viber message.

On the contrary, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III criticized the US assistance, stressing it does not serve the country’s agricultural sector.

“Why always military hardware? And for all we know, they are giving us their ‘surplus’ military hardware for already being obsolete or old technology,” he said.

Pimentel also noted that Washington’s provision of military hardware to the Philippines has no use for Filipino farmers and fisherfolk.

“Why doesn’t America make an unprecedented investment in our agricultural sector?,” he asked.