SM, CBTL partnership goes full steam by 2026

The SM Store and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (CBTL) have committed to the rollout of in-store cafes across all 78 branches of the SM Store by 2026. This strategic expansion aims to seamlessly integrate CBTL’s renowned coffee experience into SM Store locations nationwide.

Currently, 25 SM Store branches already feature CBTL cafes, including prominent locations such as North Edsa, Megamall, and Southmall.

With the planned expansion, CBTL aims to complete the rollout of an additional 53 in-store cafes in SM Stores by 2026 for a total of 78 cafes.

Dhinno Tiu, executive vice president of SM Store, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, “CBTL has committed to opening cafes in SM Stores based on their global reputation for exceptional customer service. We choose partners who align with our commitment to enhancing customer experience.”

The collaboration began with the opening of the first CBTL branch at SM Store North Edsa in December 2022, marking the initial step towards creating inviting spaces for SM Store patrons.

Creating value

“Our decision to introduce coffee shops within SM Stores is driven by our customers’ desire for enhanced shopping experiences. We aim to provide a welcoming environment where customers can relax and enjoy themselves,” Tiu emphasized.

Paolo del Rosario, co-founder and vice president for Marketing and Business Development at CBTL, highlighted the strategic fit between the two brands, stating, “Partnering with SM Store aligns perfectly with CBTL’s mission to connect with customers and ensure their satisfaction. SM’s extensive presence across the Philippines and deep cultural roots make this partnership highly beneficial.”

No need to leave the store, customers at SM Store Molino can also get to enjoy a cup of coffee at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.