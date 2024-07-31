MICT boosts capacity with new quay cranes

The Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) has completed the commissioning of three new quay cranes, enhancing its capacity to manage increasing container shipping demands.

Christian Lozano, MICT Chief Operating Officer, stated, “The acquisition of these new quay cranes represents a significant step forward to MICT’s expansion and modernization. Their addition enables us to handle cargo loads more efficiently, leading to faster vessel turnaround times and better operations overall.”

MICT now operates 18 quay cranes, making this the largest fleet in the Philippines. The new cranes will improve operational efficiency, especially during peak periods, ensuring smoother operations and more reliable service for stakeholders.

In addition to the new equipment, MICT has begun Phase 2 of its Berth 8 expansion. This project includes constructing a 300-meter wharf and a 10-hectare container yard, which will increase the terminal's capacity by 200,000 TEUs to a total of 3.5 million TEUs. The expansion will also feature three quay cranes designed to handle ultra-large container vessels with capacities of up to 18,000 TEUs, scheduled for delivery in 2027.