Malvar museum to receive P3M from Okada Foundation

The Okada Foundation, Inc. (OFI) has announced it will donate P3 million to Museo ni Miguel Malvar in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, for improvements and the creation of additional historic and cultural exhibits.

OFI President James Lorenzana signed the memorandum of agreement with National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Executive Director Carminda Arevalo, NHCP Chief Historic Sites Development Officer Gina Batuhan, and Gabby Malvar, the great-grandson of the revolutionary hero.

“The Okada Foundation is very excited about this partnership,” said Lorenzana. “To us, it's a great opportunity to enrich our current and future generation in their understanding and appreciation of our history.”

The donation will fund dioramas, replicas of historic artifacts, framed historical documents, and mini-documentaries.

“We believe that this will enhance the experience of our museum-goers,” Lorenzana continued. “The Okada Foundation is optimistic that through this project, more Filipinos, especially the youth, find inspiration in General Malvar’s courage and patriotism.”

Arevalo called the partnership “a major development” for NHCP. “Rest assured that your contribution will help in promoting our history and educating the youth," he told OFI representatives.

Gabby Malvar expressed gratitude for the project. “On behalf of the Malvar family, I would like to thank both the Okada Foundation and the NHCP.” He noted that improving the museum was challenging due to funding difficulties.

“Without the partnership of the private sector, it would be very difficult and challenging to introduce new ideas,” Malvar said. “Thank you to the Okada Foundation for believing in this endeavor.”