Comelec: 68-M 2025 polls voters seen

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on Wednesday that there are currently 68 million Filipinos eligible to vote in the 2025 polls which is based on the ongoing voter registration activities and may change due to various factors.

Comelec spokesperson Atty. Rex Laudiangco explained that some registered voters might be deactivated for reasons such as not voting in the past two consecutive elections.

These voters can reactivate their registration through a process that includes an Election Registration Board (ERB) hearing.

He added that new voters can also register by visiting their local Comelec office or participating in the Register Anywhere Program. The registration period is ongoing and will end on 30 September 2024.

“But if the applications that we have received can be added and approved by those who have just registered now, which reaches around 4.8 million, it is not far that we may reach around 66 to 68 million again when the 2025 elections come,” Laudiangco said.

Laudiangco explained that the process of reactivation has to go through the ERB hearings.

“Everyone who applied since last 15 July, our ERB hearing is on 15 August, so expect your names to be posted in the next few days in the barangays where you registered or where we reactivated,” Laudiangco said.

He also narrated that the poll body will reopen its precinct finder to know exactly where the voters will vote, which precinct and what is the status of their registration.

Based on Comelec’s latest data, Calabarzon has the most number of applications processed with 801,784, followed by the National Capital Region with 650,683; and Central Luzon with 557,082.

Meantime, Cordillera Administrative Region recorded the lowest number of applications with 64,613.

Comelec earlier activated some 5 million voters for various reasons, most of whom failed to vote in the last two consecutive elections. Voter registration activities are held Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all OEO nationwide.