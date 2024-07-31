BFAR aids fishers affected by oil spill

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will assist fishermen affected by the oil spill in Bataan following the sinking of the MT Terra Nova.

Per the directive of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., the fisheries bureau is assessing the damaged areas to determine the assistance to be provided to the affected fisherfolk.

The BFAR is also coordinating with third-party laboratories to test water samples taken from around the sunken tanker to determine the presence of oil, grease, and harmful contaminants called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Fuel vouchers will be given to affected fishermen, according to Laurel.

“I also asked BFAR to coordinate with the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) so the agency can give food packs to the affected fisherfolk,” the agri chief said.

Likewise, dispersants will be distributed to help treat the leaked oil.

The Terra Nova carrying industrial fuel oil capsized and sank on Thursday, 25 July, 3.6 nautical miles east of Lamao Point in Limay town.

One of its 17 crewmen was killed, while the 16 others were rescued.

In another incident, the MTKR Jason Bradley sank on Saturday, 27 July, in the waters of Barangay Cabcaben, Mariveles, Bataan.