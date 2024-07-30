“Your Song of Excellence” new season goes “twice” as grand

Expect a grand showdown for the new season of the musical competition “Your Song of Excellence,” but this year’s edition -- co-presented by premier partner Derma Angel Philippines -- will be “twice” in size and grandeur and aptly called “Your Song of Excellence: Duo Legacy.”

This year’s version will present twice the power of vocal quality and innovative musicality of Filipino musicians, from singer-songwriter partners, instrumentalists and singer-couples, to passionate pairs of singers and songwriters who aspire to leave their legacy and raise the bar of excellence in the local music scene.

“We have been holding ‘Your Song of Excellence’ for the past three seasons already, twice of it held online, but the response in terms of musicians auditioning and the level of competition has remained overwhelming,” said Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) director Alex Lai.

“This year will not be different and in fact will be twice as exciting in the display of Filipino ingenuity, musical creativity, and world-class talent, values that we share in terms of espousing a world filled with innovation through Taiwan Excellence. Definitely, this season will be breathtaking to watch,” he added.

“Your Song of Excellence: Duo Legacy” will also be brimming with an array of exceptional musical talent where once again, the Filipino brand of music that’s renowned globally will take centerstage, coupled with exciting prizes and extraordinary products from the show’s sponsors that await the winners.

Tasked to do hosting chores for this year’s “Your Song of Excellence” will again be Nicole Laurel Asensio -- an accomplished singer-songwriter who has an established musical foundation honed to perfection, being part of a family that has made a name in the world of music and theater in the Philippines.

For this year, there will be a new face that will grace the roster of familiar names in the local music world who will act as judges but also as mentors for this year’s competition. Singer-songwriter Kean Cipriano, the former premier vocalist of pop-rock band Callalily, and who is now also a solo artist with his own music label, will also be having the unenviable task of choosing the next big singing-songwriting duo in the local music scene.

Kean will join singer-composer and pop-rock artist par excellence Yeng Constantino, exceptional music producer and songwriter Paulo Zarate, and singer-songwriter, actor and director Ice Seguerra. Their task of choosing from the roster of singing-songwriting aspirants will be made twice as difficult, but winning this year’s competition will be definitely twice as rewarding for the lucky winning pair.

Other major brand partners for “Your Song of Excellence: Duo Legacy” include D-Link, MSI, Gigabyte, Acer, Aorus, Zyxel, ROG, Tatung, Asus and AOPEN.

