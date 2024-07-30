SM Group ramps up relief efforts for typhoon-hit communities

SM Group's disaster response effort Operation Tulong Express (OPTE) was activated by the SM Foundation to provide immediate relief to those affected by heavy rains and widespread flooding in parts of Luzon and Metro Manila.

A total of 23,258 Kalinga Packs were distributed across Metro Manila, Bulacan, Bataan, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Rizal, and Cavite by SM Group employee volunteers.

SM Supermalls has taken additional steps to support local communities by setting up OPTE booths in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross. These booths, located in various SM Supermalls, provide a platform for those who wish to take part in the relief efforts.

Additionally, SM malls offered free overnight parking for stranded individuals, free WiFi, and phone charging stations to help communities stay connected with their loved ones. To further assist those in need, help desks have been placed at SM Supermalls, providing information and support to local residents navigating the aftermath of the typhoon.

OPTE, a social good program by SM Foundation in collaboration with SM Supermalls and SM Markets, is dedicated to providing rapid response during calamities and crises. To date, the program has distributed over 800,000 Kalinga Packs nationwide.