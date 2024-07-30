PLDT goes 3-0; Creamline wins second straight

PLDT preserved its perfect record to stay on top of the standings with a quick work of Nxled, 32-30, 25-18, 25-17, in Pool A of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The High Speed Hitters displayed grace under pressure, staving off the Chameleons' comeback attempt midway in the third set for their third victory in as many outings.

"Hopefully we can sustain it until our last two games against Chery Tiggo and Farm Fresh," PLDT coach Rald Ricafort said as the squad drew closer to sweeping the pool play.

Russian reinforcement Elena Samoilenko posted 20 points including 19 off kills and had five excellent receptions. Erika Santos added 19 markers she collected from 15 attacks and four kill blocks while Fiola Ceballos got eight for the High Speed Hitters.

PLDT had an early challenge from the suddenly skidding Nxled when the Chameleons took a 30-29 setpoint advantage in the opening set. Ceballos saved a set point, Chiara Permentilla committed an attack error before Samoilenko salvaged the frame with a kill.

Nxled suffered its second straight loss in three outings despite the 15-point performance of Permentilla, who also had 11 excellent receptions. Trisha Genesis had 12 markers while American middle Meegan Hart was limited to seven points.

Meanwhile, Bernadeth Pons stepped up for depleted Creamline to turn back Chery Tiggo, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19, and string a second straight win after three outings.

The open spiker registered her league personal-high 25 points with all coming off kills while adding 23 excellent receptions and seven digs for the Cool Smashers.

“Personally, in our last game, I was a bit disappointed in myself, in my performance because I know I can contribute more to the team. So that’s my motivation coming into this game,” Pons, who scored only nine points in Creamline’s win over Farm Fresh last week.

Pons took care of the offense as well as floor defense for the Cool Smashers still missing the services of injured Alyssa Valdez and Tots Carlos, and Alas Pilipinas member Jema Galanza while Pangs Panaga skipped the game to grieve for a deceased family member.

American Erica Staunton scored 21 points anchored on 20 attacks while Michele Gumabao and Bea De Leon had 17 and 12 markers for the Cool Smashers, who rained down 77 kills to hand the Crossovers their first loss in three starts.

Creamline quickly regrouped after yielding the extended second set and dominated the next two to wrap up the two-hour, 15-minute game.

Khat Bell poured all of her 31 points off attacks and had nine excellent receptions and eight digs for Chery Tiggo.

Ara Galang was the only other Crossover in double figures with 12.