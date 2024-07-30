Angel’s Pizza hits P1.2B sales on GrabFood in H12024

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Angel’s Pizza, a leading brand within the Figaro Coffee Group, has reported significant growth in its mid-year business review event. The pizza chain achieved P1.2 billion in sales on mobile ordering app GrabFood in the first half of 2024 from over 925,000 transactions. This represents a 63-percent increase from 2023.

Figaro Coffee Group attributes Angel's Pizza's success to the brand’s effective collaboration with Grab, which included successful campaigns and initiatives like "GrabUnlimited Deals". They noted that this performance underscores the brand's successful post-pandemic recovery and sustained competitiveness in the delivery market.

The mid-year review was attended by key figures including Justin Liu, Chairman of Figaro Coffee Group; Ace Azarraga, Director for Brand and Partnership; GJ Roño, Grab Philippines Director for Strategy and Partnership; Yayen Portal, Grab Head of Merchants; Bea Torricer, GrabFood Commercial Lead PH; and Sandy Calderon, GrabFood Key Account Manager.

Justin Liu commented, “We are incredibly proud of the progress Angel’s Pizza has made. Achieving P1.2 billion in sales on Grab in the first half of 2024 is a monumental milestone that reflects our dedication to providing high-quality products and excellent service to our customers. As a long-time partner of Grab, we affirm our continuous and strong relationship which gives us more excitement towards future growth and innovation together.”

Ace Azarraga added, “This significant growth is a result of our strategic partnerships and relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. We thank Grab and our loyal customers for their continued support and trust in Angel’s Pizza.”

As a member of GrabFood Signatures, Angel’s Pizza benefits from exclusive marketing opportunities and promotional support, enhancing its visibility and user engagement on the platform. In Metro Manila, the chain saw a 53% year-on-year sales growth on the ordering app, while provincial areas experienced a 151% increase.

Grab Philippines Director for Deliveries and Strategy Greg Camacho noted, "The success of Angel’s Pizza attests to the positive impact of collaboration between GrabFood and its merchant-partners, and we are glad to be part of their growth story."