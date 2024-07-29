UP receives cycling facilities

The local government of Quezon City and the University of the Philippines (UP) recently received bicycle racks, sheds and repair stations on Monday as part of the government’s push for cycling.

Under the project, the QC local government received 15 sets of short-term end-of-trip cycling facilities located in different key institutions in Quezon City.

Cycling commuters, students and enthusiasts at the UP Campus, on the other hand, can now utilize 21 sets of sets of short-term end-of-trip cycling facilities.

Each set for the Quezon City Hall and UP Campus consists of bicycle racks, bicycle shed, and bicycle repair station.

The establishment of short-term end-of-trip cycling facilities is part of the DoTr’s promotion of bike commuting as means of sustainable transportation.