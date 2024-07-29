Storm death toll now 36

The number of fatalities from the recent onslaught of typhoon “Carina,” tropical depression “Butchoy,” and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat has risen to 36.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that of the fatalities, 14 were confirmed — five in Calabarzon, four in the Zamboanga Peninsula, two in Central Luzon, and one each in Northern Mindanao, the Davao Region and the Bangsamoro Region.

Meanwhile, 22 reported deaths are still pending validation: 15 in Metro Manila, five in Calabarzon, and one each in the Ilocos Region and Bangsamoro Region.

Six persons were reported injured, and three are still missing. The bad weather affected a total of 1,240,090 families, or 4,553,752 persons, according to the NDRRMC. A total of 38,292 families, or 152,800 people, sheltered in 848 evacuation centers.

Central Luzon had the most affected barangays with 954 affecting 840,191 families, or more than 2,800,000 million individuals. Ilocos Region followed with 925 affected barangays, and Calabarzon with 448.

Road sections affected increased to 356 and bridges to 24, of which 68 and 7 remain impassable, respectively.