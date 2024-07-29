St. Luke’s QC eyes bigger med school

St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) expects a faster turnaround of patients in its new Quezon City building projected to be completed in 2027.

SLMC president and chief executive officer Dr. Dennis Serrano on Monday said the “more synchronized” building will serve over 60 patients daily more efficiently.

“There will be a slight increase as we realize faster turnaround of patients. This building creates a better environment for patients in terms of the movement of patients and accessing essential services,” Serrano said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new hospital on Monday.

The majority of hospital services or 80 percent will be transferred to the new building. However, Serrano said the total patient capacity will be maintained at around 500 beds as mandated by the Department of Health.

“It might change in the future depending on what the needs will be. Usually, these come up three to four years from now,” he said.

More modern operating rooms, intensive care units and laboratory areas await patients in the new building, Serrano said.

“We’re putting in more diagnostic imaging equipment here and the best MRI, CT scan, nuclear imaging, and laboratory equipment,” he said.

“St. Luke’s has been the number one hospital in the country for the longest time. The new building creates the feeling that they are in a world-class hospital,” Serrano added.

Aside from the hospital, Dr. Serrano said SLMC is developing plans to expand its College of Medicine and redesign its Medical Arts building in Quezon City.