Kim Chiu grateful for Seoul Int’l Drama Awards win

Actress Kim Chiu was recently announced as the winner of the Outstanding Asian Star category at this year’s Seoul International Drama Awards 2024.

Chiu was recognized for her role as Juliana Lualhati, a cheating wife in the series Linlang.

Linlang is a thriller TV series directed by FM Reyes. Chiu is also joined by veteran stars such as Maricel Soriano, JM De Guzman and Paulo Avelino.

In an Instagram post, Chiu couldn’t contain her excitement upon receiving the good news.

“I got the news today! I am at a loss for words… beyond thankful, grateful and extremely happy!” the Linlang star said in her caption.

She also thanked the Seoul Drama Awards 2024, ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment for their support and efforts.

The “Chinita Princess” bested fellow Asian stars for the award:Thailand’s Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen for the Netflix series Ready, Set Love, Poompat Poompat Iam-samang for the Korean remake drama Start-Up. Also competing for the award were Malaysian actress Emily Chan, Singaporean actor Desmond Tan and Indonesia’s Ochi Rosdiana.

Kathryn Bernardo is the most recent Filipina winner at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023, having won the Outstanding Asian Star award.

The award ceremony will take place at Yeouido KBS Hall in Seoul, South Korea, this September.