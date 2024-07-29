Fil-Am gymnasts set sights on LA

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said Filipino-American gymnasts Emma Malabuyo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Ruivivar have nothing to be ashamed of despite making an early exit in the Paris Olympics.

Carrion said the setback suffered by Malabuyo, Finnegan and Ruivivar will make them tougher and better as they compete in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

After all, by the time the LA Olympics unfold, all of the three gymnasts are still in their primes with Malabuyo and Finnegan just 25 years old and Ruivivar only 22.

“The Paris Olympics is just a dress rehearsal for the real battle — the LA Olympics in 2028,” Carrion said in a message to DAILY TRIBUNE from the French capital.

“They will be ready and will start training well when they return to the US because they already saw what they need to do to win in the Olympics.”

Prior to Malabuyo, Finnegan and Ruivivar, the country hasn’t had a representative in women’s gymnastics since 1964.

The last Filipina gymnasts to compete in the Olympics were Evelyn Magluyan and Maria-Luisa Floro, who competed in the Tokyo Games in 1964.

That’s why Carrion sees Malabuyo, Finnegan and Ruivivar as the future of Philippine gymnastics, saying that they will definitely deliver when the Games move to their own backyard in the United States.

Malabuyo, for one, said that she will continue representing the Philippines in major international tournaments.

“Representation is just so important,” Malabuyo, a student at University of California-Los Angeles, said.