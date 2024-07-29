DPWH completes P24.4-Million slope protection project in Lubao

Lubao, Pampanga – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of a P24.4-million slope protection structure at the San Francisco Section of Patengle Creek.

According to Pampanga 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) District Engineer Gregorio Audea, Jr., the construction of the 225-lineal meter slope protection structure is part of the office’s Flood Management Program.

He added that the project not only reduces the risk of erosion and prevents landslides but also plays a vital role in safeguarding natural resources, communities, and fostering economic growth in the area.

“The successful completion of this slope protection project significantly advances our ongoing efforts to manage flood risks, marking progress and sustainable development that aligns with our national development objectives,” Audea said.

He highlighted DPWH's commitment to enhancing infrastructure resilience and community safety in Lubao, supporting long-term environmental protection and economic growth in the town.

Audea also expressed his sincere thanks to the DPWH team for their hard work and dedication, emphasizing how this project is crucial for strengthening Lubao's infrastructure and supporting the town's ongoing development.