Come to the table with clean hands

The West Philippine Sea (WPS) issue has reached a tipping point, with China’s aggressive expansionism jeopardizing regional stability and international law, as pointed out by the United States and Japan in their pointed statement after their bilateral 2+2 meeting in Tokyo.

The Philippines, along with the Quad nations — the United States, Japan, Australia, and India — must now stand firm against Beijing’s hegemonic ambitions and defend the values of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Recent events highlight the need for Manila to exercise caution in its interactions with China and prioritize the strengthening of regional allies.

The Quad Group’s recent declaration voiced “serious concern” about China’s military and coercive maneuvers in the South China Sea, which overlaps the West Philippine Sea. The reprimand reflects larger international concern about Beijing’s policies, which seek to unilaterally change the status quo through intimidation and coercion.

The Quad’s unifying attitude, however carefully expressed as the four nations did not explicitly name China, sends a strong message: The international community will not tolerate Beijing’s aspirations to dominate this critical maritime region.

China’s recent misrepresentation of its provisional agreement with the Philippines on rotation and resupply (RoRe) missions to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal shows Beijing’s deceptive diplomacy. So what else is new?

This as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) over the weekend flatly disputed China’s assertion that Manila had requested prior notification, or that Chinese coast guards had inspected Philippine vessels.

China’s purposeful misrepresentation of the facts damages trust and hampers diplomatic efforts to resolve the issues between the two nations. But what was the DFA thinking in coming up with the arrangement in the first place?

The Philippines should be wary of making any agreements with China, as seen by the latter’s mischaracterization of the RoRe arrangement. The DFA’s reaction emphasizes that the agreement was intended to de-escalate tensions while protecting the Philippines’ sovereign rights.

However, Beijing’s narrative depicts a scenario in which it gave itself supervisory control over Philippine activities in the latter’s own Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Such misrepresentations are not only “unfortunate,” but also reflect China’s larger goal of imposing its will on smaller states like the Philippines.

The significance of the recent 2+2 summit between the United States and Japan, as well as the larger Quad meetings involving Australia and India, cannot be overemphasized. These meetings highlighted the gravity of China’s expansionist moves and the need for a concerted response. The Quad’s commitment to a “free and open” Indo-Pacific is an important counterpoint to China’s ambitions, fostering regional stability and respecting international law.

While the Philippines should never abandon diplomatic means in resolving its territorial concerns with China, it is critical to focus on building strong regional allies.

Strategic partnerships with the United States, Japan, Australia, and India create a collective security framework that strengthens Manila’s defensive stance. These alliances not only provide military backing, but also boost diplomatic efforts to fight China’s coercive actions.

China’s behavior in the South China Sea resembles that of a backyard bully, necessitating a credible protective stance by the Philippines. Beijing’s actions, like its deployment of coast guard and naval vessels to Ayungin Shoal during the RoRe operation, demonstrate its determination to rule through intimidation. To dissuade any aggressive advances by China, the Philippines must continue to strengthen its defense capabilities, with the help of like-minded nations.

The international community’s backing of the Philippines’ position is based on the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal verdict, which invalidated China’s broad claims in the South China Sea. The Ayungin Shoal, located within the Philippines’ EEZ, is an important test case for defending international maritime law.

It should be emphasized that the Philippines’ continuous presence and actions in the region are legal, and any attempt by China to undermine them must be countered with vehement opposition.

China’s aggression in the WPS threatens not only Manila, but also regional stability and international law. By developing partnerships and maintaining a credible defensive posture, the Philippines can effectively fight Beijing’s coercive tactics while upholding the principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The world is watching, and Manila must remain firm in the face of unrelenting Chinese aggression. It should be wary of any deals with China unless the latter comes to the negotiating table with clean hands.