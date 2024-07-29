Bullpups, Squires banner NGBL field

University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) boys champion National University-Nazareth School (NUNS) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) juniors champion Letran College will banner the inaugural staging of the Next Generation Basketball League (NGBL).

The new high school league will open on 11 August at the Tanduay Gym in Manila with 15 teams competing for school pride and a pot money of P300,000.

The Bullpups are in Group A along with NCAA Season 99 finalist University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, University of the East, Mapua University, Ateneo de Manila University, Xavier High School, La Salle Green Hills and Jose Rizal University.

Meanwhile, the Squires are in Group B with bitter rivals San Beda University-Taytay, Far Eastern University-Diliman, University of Santo Tomas, Lyceum of the Philippines, Arellano University and MGC New Life Christian Academy.

NGBL commissioner Ronnie Magsanoc said he hopes the league will be a good avenue for the teams to prepare for their respective tournaments.

“The mission is simple: To give you the best avenue to prepare for the UAAP, NCAA, and other major competitions and give you the best quality possible to help you compete at the top level,” Magsanoc said.