Yulo gunning for multiple medals

Carlos Yulo gets a golden opportunity to bring home not one — but three — medals following an impressive showing in the preliminaries of the men’s artistic gymnastics event of the Paris Olympics early Sunday (Manila time) at the Bercy Arena in the French capital.

Making his second Olympic appearance, Yulo brushed off a nervy start to advance to all-around, floor exercise and vault finals and be in a perfect position to win at least three medals for the country in the Summer Games.

The 24-year-old pride of Manila finished second in floor exercise with 14.766 points and sixth in vault with 14.683 points — two apparatus where he earned world titles — while posting a total score of 83.631 points to emerge ninth in the all-around event.

Only Jake Jarman of Great Britain netted a higher score than Yulo in the floor exercise qualification with 14.966 points, while defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel landed sixth with 14.466 points.

In vault, Yulo drew a total of 14.800 and 14.566 points in his two attempts for an average of 14.683 points as he advanced to the final of the same apparatus for the second straight Olympics.

Nazar Chepurnyi of Ukraine topped the vault qualification with 14.833 points followed by Harry Hepworth of Great Britain (14.766), Aurel Benovic of Croatia (14.733), Igor Radivilov of Ukraine (14.700), and Jarman (14.699).

All in all, Yulo logged 14.533 in parallel bars (19th), 13.466 in horizontal bar (27th), and 13.066 in pommel horse (40th) and tallied 13.000 in still rings (49th).

Yulo admitted that he was nervous at the start of the tournament but eventually gained his groove down the stretch. In fact, he was seen exploding into loud roars and flashing a wide smile at the end of his routines, something that he didn’t do during his Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago.

“At first, I was nervous, especially on the floor. But after my performance, my high energy and nervousness died down,” Yulo said, obviously encouraged by his strong performance in the preliminaries.

“I did my turn well. I had mistakes but not obvious like that in p-bars. I’m really grateful that I got into the final of the all-around.”