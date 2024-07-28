Youth-oriented politics usher Marcos revival

Who can forget the historic EDSA People Power in 1986 that toppled the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr.? Not Ilocos Norte Rep. Eugenio Angelo Marcos Barba.

For nearly four decades, he held the belief that the perception has been biased against the family of current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“People have a bad view of [the Marcoses] because of the EDSA revolt. I want to prove them otherwise,” Barba, who has spent his political career reclaiming justice for their clan, said.

The uprising 38 years ago marked a momentous event in history as it resulted in a sea change in Philippine politics, which was a factor that encouraged Barba to enter politics.

Six years after the EDSA revolt, Barba won in 1992 as mayor of San Nicolas town in Ilocos Norte, which is the stronghold of the Marcoses.

Barba is the first cousin of the President. Barba’s mother, Fortuna, was the youngest sibling of the late Marcos Sr.

What political dynasty?

“There is no political dynasty when it’s already the Filipino voters who wanted you. That’s natural,” Barba said in response to the longstanding quest to end the political dynasty.

“[The Marcoses] did not force themselves on the Filipino people. It’s the public who told us to ‘rule our province…’ We have opponents [and] that there was a selection.”

Barba served three consecutive terms as San Nicolas mayor until 2001. He continued public service as a member of the provincial council from 2001 to 2010.

Later, in 2010, he earned the confidence of the people of Ilocos Norte and was elected vice governor, a position he held until 2019.

In mid-2019, Barba made his debut in the 18th Congress as Ilocos Norte’s second district representative. With his extensive experience in local government, it was no surprise that he was appointed vice chairperson of the House Committee on Local Government despite being a neophyte legislator.

Armed with political grit, Barba kept his seat in the 19th Congress. Currently, he is the chairperson of the House Committee on North Luzon Growth Quadrangle, which is responsible for all “policies and programs concerning the development of municipalities, cities, provinces, and other local communities in the northwest Luzon area; and other actions to promote growth and expand avenues of economic cooperation with contiguous areas.”

In his three decades in politics, Barba addressed the daunting problems of Ilocos Norte through a wide range of bills designed to boost agriculture, education, public health, youthw and sports, among others.

Shaping the youth’s future has been Barba’s relentless pursuit and advocacy.

“There is no one else to replace us but the young people,” he said. “Sometimes I feel unfortunate when I see talented, good kids wasting their time and energy on non-sense things. That’s why pushing them to their full potential is very important.”

Barba launched various programs, including scholarships, designed to instill nationalism, a passion for sports, and crucial skills and knowledge among the youth.

Since then, he has helped highly successful scholars who are now professionals in the fields of accounting, education and banking.

He also spearheaded the development of student-athletes who are showing excellence in both their education and in sports.