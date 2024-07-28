Philippine Pride event draws biggest crowd yet

National and local government officials as well as representatives from the diplomatic corps and the United Nations were also in attendance. Prominent among them was Senator Risa Hontiveros, who marched with fairy wings and strengthened her commitment to support the community.

“Pantay dapat ang karapatan ninyo tulad ng sinumang tao! Napakasimple! Dahil never naman po kayong humingi ng bago o espesyal na rights. Ito ay para sa pantay na pagtrato sa buhay, karapatan sa kalusugan, sa edukasyon, sa trabaho, sa access sa government services, at iba pa. Patuloy nating ipaglalaban na maipasa ng Senado ang SOGIESC Equality Bill...At habang hinihintay natin ‘yan, parami nang parami ang mga local government units na kumikilos upang tuldukan ang diskriminasyon (Your rights should be equal like any other person’s! It is that very simple! Because you never asked for new or special rights. This is for equal treatments in life, right to health, to education, to work, to access to government services, and others. We continue to fight to pass the SOGIESC Equality Bill in the senate…And while we are waiting for it, more and more local government units are taking action to end discrimination),” said the long-time ally of the LGBTQ+ community and one of the champions of the SOGIESC Equality Bill.

Because of the huge number of attendees, far exceeding the capacity of QMC, the park gates were closed by late afternoon. Heavy rains also poured, forcing organizers to cut short the program.

“Nais naming ipagbigay-alam na nakompromiso ang electrical at sound system sa stage nang dahil sa malakas na ulan at posibleng makapinsala sa mga crew at mahal nating performers (We wish to inform everyone that the electrical at sound system of the stage was compromised because of the heavy rains, and this may cause harm to the crew and performers),” the Quezon City said in a statement. “Dahil dito napagdesisyunan ng mga organizer na unahin ang kapakanan at kaligtasan ng lahat at tapusin nang maaga ang programa ngayong gabi (Because of this, the organizer decided to put safety first and end the program earlier tonight).”

They also said: “We are proud of our community along with the many allies that have joined us dahil ipinakita natin ang ating (because they showed our) good behavior and also our resolve. We will need more of this show of force and love letter to national leaders in the crucial six months na kakailanganin natin ang lakas at suporta ng isa’t isa para sa SOGIE Equality Bill at para makamit ang pangarap nating lipunang may pag-ibig at pagkakapantay-pantay (and we need the strength and support for each other, for the SOGIE Equality Bill and to achieve the dream of a society that has love and equality).”

Pride PH also released a statement explaining the circumstances and apologizing for what happened.

“Nananatiling buo ang ating loob na ang mga nakamit nating tagumpay sa Pride ang magiging armas at kalasag natin upang harapin ang higit na malaking laban para sa pagsasabatas ng SOGIE Equality Bill…Taos-pusong pagpupugay at respeto ang alay natin para sa mga patuloy na dumadalo at nakikiisa taun-taon (We wholeheartedly believe that the successes that were achieved during Pride will be our weapons and shields in the bigger fight of passing the SOGIE Equality Bill…We salute and pay respect those who continue to be with us year after year).”