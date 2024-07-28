Philippine Pride event draws biggest crowd yet

The Philippines again made history by drawing the largest attendance in a Pride event in Asia despite experiencing unfavorable weather and other setbacks. The events in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month on 22 and 30 June gathered a cumulative total of 228,000 attendees, according to organizers, including those who attended the main event in Quezon City, Love Laban 2 Everyone: Pride PH Festival 2024, and simultaneous Pride events in different parts of the country. The number more than doubled from last year’s turnout of 110,752. Attendees were largely LGBTQ+ groups and individuals, different kinds of organizations, allies and fans of featured performers.
This year’s Pride event, organized by Pride PH, a network of LGBTQ+ groups, and the Quezon City government, also became bigger, marked by two Pride marches in mid-afternoon. The Love Pride March, which started at Tomas Morato Avenue and Eugenio Lopez Drive, was composed of the Quezon City contingent, sponsors, workplace and business cluster and other attendees, while the Laban Pride March, which started at the Quezon City Hall, was composed of members of grassroots and human rights organizations, the youth, students, the elderly, persons with disabilities, representatives from the media, arts and culture sector, health groups, faith-based networks and others. The two marches on Elliptical Road upon entering Quezon Memorial Circle (QMC), the main venue of the Pride event. According to organizers, it was a “symbol of our community coming together to achieve our dream of having a society where everyone is treated equally and without bias.” Many in the LGBTQ+ sector perceive that the community is fragmented and this endeavor strived to gather different factions to conjure strength for the struggle to achieve equal rights, chief among these is the passage of the SOGIESC Equality Bill, which has been languishing in legislation for more than two decades.
Aside from the Pride Expo, where organizations, corporate sponsors, and LGBTQ- run businesses set up booths and engaged with attendees, at QMC, there was the Pride Food and Art Market along Matalino Street, organized in partnership with the Maginhawa Food Community, where booths were also set up and street and onstage performances were held, stretching from Kalayaan Avenue to Malakas Street.
Pride Night, a concert that started late afternoon and would last through the night, was a platform for the community and its allies to deliver their messages as well as a showcase of performances. Many celebrities, performers and notable personalities were lined up including Elijah Canlas, Janella Salvador, Janine Berdin, Maris Racal, Jason Dhakal, Justine Peña, Kaladkaren, Kokoy de Santos, Lance Reblando, Lesqrew, Matthew Chang Nica del Rosario, Paul Pablo, Raven Heyres, Sandiwa, Sean Miley Moore, Stef Aranas, Vxon YML, Adrian Lindayag, Alex Diaz, Ate Dick, Bong Gonzales, Cam Lagmay, Christian Antolin, Doc Jasper Vijar, Esnyr, Gian Bernardino, Mathilda Airlines, Nicole Cordoves, Pipay, Sassa Gurl, Sky Teotico, Sky Quizon, Stare Decisis, Tita Krissy Achino, Yani, Awra Briguela, Denise Julia, DJ Ayel Mari and Peabo, G22, Ballroom Community PH and Dance Royalties. Couple Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño-Seguerra and other personalities graced the event to show solidarity.
An integral part of the program is drag and the lineup of drag queens included Astrid Mercury, Barbie, Bernie, Brigiding, Captivating Katkat, Deja, Elvira, Feyva Fatale, Hana Beshie, Jean Vilogue, Lady Gagita, Mac N’ Sheesh, Maria Christina, Marlyn Ocampo, Matilduh, Maxie Andreison, Miss Jade So, Mrs. Tan, Naia, O-A, OV Cunt, Precious Paula Nicole, Pura Luka Vega, Russia Fox, Tiny Deluxe, Viñas Deluxe, and Marina Summers.
Also set to make appearances and to perform were Vice Ganda, Ben&Ben, Cup of Joe, rapper Gloc-9, Juan Karlos Labajo, and girl group Bini.
National and local government officials as well as representatives from the diplomatic corps and the United Nations were also in attendance. Prominent among them was Senator Risa Hontiveros, who marched with fairy wings and strengthened her commitment to support the community.
“Pantay dapat ang karapatan ninyo tulad ng sinumang tao! Napakasimple! Dahil never naman po kayong humingi ng bago o espesyal na rights. Ito ay para sa pantay na pagtrato sa buhay, karapatan sa kalusugan, sa edukasyon, sa trabaho, sa access sa government services, at iba pa. Patuloy nating ipaglalaban na maipasa ng Senado ang SOGIESC Equality Bill...At habang hinihintay natin ‘yan, parami nang parami ang mga local government units na kumikilos upang tuldukan ang diskriminasyon (Your rights should be equal like any other person’s! It is that very simple! Because you never asked for new or special rights. This is for equal treatments in life, right to health, to education, to work, to access to government services, and others. We continue to fight to pass the SOGIESC Equality Bill in the senate…And while we are waiting for it, more and more local government units are taking action to end discrimination),” said the long-time ally of the LGBTQ+ community and one of the champions of the SOGIESC Equality Bill.
Because of the huge number of attendees, far exceeding the capacity of QMC, the park gates were closed by late afternoon. Heavy rains also poured, forcing organizers to cut short the program.
“Nais naming ipagbigay-alam na nakompromiso ang electrical at sound system sa stage nang dahil sa malakas na ulan at posibleng makapinsala sa mga crew at mahal nating performers (We wish to inform everyone that the electrical at sound system of the stage was compromised because of the heavy rains, and this may cause harm to the crew and performers),” the Quezon City said in a statement. “Dahil dito napagdesisyunan ng mga organizer na unahin ang kapakanan at kaligtasan ng lahat at tapusin nang maaga ang programa ngayong gabi (Because of this, the organizer decided to put safety first and end the program earlier tonight).”
They also said: “We are proud of our community along with the many allies that have joined us dahil ipinakita natin ang ating (because they showed our) good behavior and also our resolve. We will need more of this show of force and love letter to national leaders in the crucial six months na kakailanganin natin ang lakas at suporta ng isa’t isa para sa SOGIE Equality Bill at para makamit ang pangarap nating lipunang may pag-ibig at pagkakapantay-pantay (and we need the strength and support for each other, for the SOGIE Equality Bill and to achieve the dream of a society that has love and equality).”
Pride PH also released a statement explaining the circumstances and apologizing for what happened.
“Nananatiling buo ang ating loob na ang mga nakamit nating tagumpay sa Pride ang magiging armas at kalasag natin upang harapin ang higit na malaking laban para sa pagsasabatas ng SOGIE Equality Bill…Taos-pusong pagpupugay at respeto ang alay natin para sa mga patuloy na dumadalo at nakikiisa taun-taon (We wholeheartedly believe that the successes that were achieved during Pride will be our weapons and shields in the bigger fight of passing the SOGIE Equality Bill…We salute and pay respect those who continue to be with us year after year).”
The attendance to the Love Laban 2 Everyone: Pride PH Festival is estimated to be at 212,000 persons. Other Pride events in other parts of the Philippines on that day pushed through with sizable attendance—Iloilo Pride Pyesta 2024 in Iloilo City, Iloilo, with about 6,000 attendees; Northern Luzon Pride in Baguio City, with about 4,000 attendees; Iligan Pride 2024 in Iligan City, Lanao del norte, with about 1,000 attendees; Catarman Pride in Catarman, Northern Samar, with about 500 attendees; Quirino Pride in the province of Quirino with about 300 attendees; and Magsaysay Pride in Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental, with about 50 attendees. Other affiliated Pride events were Mindanao Pride in Cagayan de Oro City on 30 June, with about 3,000 attendees, and Ladlad Caraga in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, on 29 June, with about 1,000 attendees.
Organizers staged another event on 30 June to provide closure to the 22 June event — Love Laban 2 Everyone! Happy Equality: Araw ng Pasasalamat — which drew about 27,000 attendees. A Manifesto Wall was set up for attendees to write their messages of support for the SOGIESC Equality Bill.
“Today, as we gather again, every color of the rainbow is brighter and stronger is our appeal: a society that is fair and valued for all, regardless of gender. A country where all members of the LGBTQIA+ community are truly free. Not mocked, not hurt, and not ignored,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said. “Pride is not just a concert or a party. Pride is a protest — that is more colorful, more joyful, and more meaningful, because of it, we recognize and respect our diversity. Our Pride celebrations are meant to be a safe space for all. They are meant to show the world how beautiful life can be when we empower the best in each other. ”
Included in lineup of performers was rapper Gloc-9, who sang his iconic “Sirena,” dedicated to his gay son. Singer Regine Velasquez made a surprise appearance during Vice Ganda’s performance.
Vice Ganda reiterated their support for the SOGIESC Equality Bill.
“Huwag tayong pumayag na basta nabubuhay lang, ‘yung nabubuhay nang wala lang, at para tayong nilalang na ni-‘la-lang.’ Dapat tayong mabuhay nang may karapatan, may kalayaan, at may dignidad. Karapatan, kalayaan at dignidad na maging ating tunay na sarili. Ang ating tunay na sarili at pagkatao ay parang West Philippine Sea, ‘di nila puwedeng angkinin at baguhin (Don’t allow that we just live, that we live without any purpose and that we are belittled. We should live with rights, freedom and dignity. The right, freedom and dignity to be our true selves. Our true selves and identities are like the West Philippine Sea; they can’t own and change it),” they said.
They added: “Kaya mabuhay ka, umawra ka, rumampa ka bitbit ang iyong karapatan, kalayaan, dignidad, at proteksyon mula sa batas at pamahalaan (Live on, shashay with your rights, freedom, dignity and protection of the law and government). They say, and I believe, that a man is equal to the state and is equal to the church therefore equal to any other man. Ako si Vice Ganda at asahan niyo akong sasama sa laban, sisigaw na ipasa ang SOGIESC Anti-Discrimination Bill (I am Vice Ganda and I stand with you in hoping, fighting for and calling for passage of the SOGIESC Anti-Discrimination Bill)!”