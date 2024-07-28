LTO assures students’ road safety

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Sunday directed its regional and district offices to coordinate with local government units (LGUs) to ensure smooth traffic flow and road safety during the opening of classes this week.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said the order was in line with the Department of Transportation’s directive to prioritize road user safety as millions of students return to school.

“Your LTO, through our personnel on the ground, will assist in the smooth flow of traffic and ensure compliance of motorists on courtesy and discipline on the road,” Mendoza said in a statement.

He added that LTO personnel should work closely with LGUs to identify areas needing traffic management assistance and implement measures to protect students, teachers, and other road users.

“My instruction is to coordinate with the LGUs for the traffic management and what assistance the LTO could provide to ensure the safety of the students, teachers and school personnel, and all road users,” Mendoza said.

He also ordered LTO offices to inspect the roadworthiness of vehicles used for school services in coordination with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

The agency will also be on the lookout for overloaded vehicles, particularly tricycles, which pose a significant risk to passengers.

“We also have to check on motor vehicles overloaded with students because that is very risky and leads to road accidents,” Mendoza said.

Local government units and the Philippine National Police) have been implementing traffic management and road safety plans in preparation for the school opening and while some schools have postponed classes due to the effects of typhoon “Carina,” most institutions are expected to start as scheduled.