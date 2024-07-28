LTFRB okays more TNCs

The commuting public can expect improved ride-hailing services after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) authorized the entry of 14 new Transport Network Companies (TNCs).

LTFRB chairperson Atty. Teofilo E. Guadiz III said over the weekend that the approval of more players to join the industry follows the government’s thrust of guaranteeing competition to advance public welfare.

“Aside from the accreditation of these new TNCs, the LTFRB has also released new Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) slots to support the expanding ride-hailing market,” Guadiz said.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering a competitive environment that prioritizes commuter welfare and accessibility,” he added.

Newly-accredited entities include PureRide Corp., UNLA LA Corp., Leggo Information Technology Solutions, Aztech Solution International Corp., Metrohills Transport Association Inc., Hail Transport Inc., Angkas Technologies, GoCab Corp., Unified Transport Operations League Corp., Peek Up Philippines Corp., Get Express Global Corp., Para Xpress Technology Services Inc., Taxsee Philippines Inc. and RL Soft Corp.

Likewise, the LTFRB also renewed the clearances of Joyride E-Commerce, Cloud Panda PH Inc., E-Pick Me Up Inc., Hirna Mobility Solutions Inc. and Grab.

In total, 19 TNCs are currently competing to provide convenience for the riding public.

“(The LTFRB) will continue to implement policies and programs that support the growth and improvement of the ride-hailing industry. (We) remain committed to its mission of ensuring a safe, efficient, and accessible public transportation system,” Guadiz said.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has highlighted the relevance of a diversified and competitive ride-hailing market in ensuring accessible, trustworthy, and affordable transportation for all Filipino commuters.