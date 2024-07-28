House to receive proposed P6.3-T budget for 2025 on Monday

The House of Representatives is set to receive on Monday the P6.352-trillion proposed national budget of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the fiscal year 2025.

The Department of Budget and Management, on behalf of Marcos, is expected to turn over the National Expenditure Program, which would serve as the foundation for the 2025 General Appropriations Bill, to the leadership of the House on the morning of Monday.

Speaker Martin Romualdez on Sunday vowed that they would accord the national budget the highest priority and would immediately start committee hearings to scrutinize the same.

“We will make sure that enough funds will be allocated for social services and for programs that will sustain our economic growth,” Romualdez said.

While the House chief previously assured the swift passage of the record-high national allocation, he guaranteed that the chamber would keep a close eye on the government agencies to ensure that the budget allocated to them would be spent judiciously.

The 2025 national budget—10 percent higher than this year's P5.768 trillion—would be the biggest national expenditure ever approved by Congress. It is equivalent to 22 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The Department of Education, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Department of Health are poised to get a lion's share of the entire budget, according to Malacañang.

The House aims to approve the 2025 national budget before Congress goes on a recess before the end of September.

The budget proposal would first go through the House before the Senate. The two chambers would later meet in a bicameral panel to harmonize their disagreeing provisions.

Once reconciled, the 2025 budget bill would be transmitted to Malacanang for the President's signature. It would later be called the General Appropriations Act.