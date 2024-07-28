BBM’s EPIRA amendment call backed

Any amendment in the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) should result in lower electricity prices, said Senator Win Gatchalian on Sunday, noting that power consumers had been enduring high electricity costs.

“We need to be able to provide not just a steady and sufficient supply but also affordable energy for our consumers,” Gatchalian said after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. called for a review of EPIRA Law, during his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

Gatchalian, who expressed support for Marcos’ call, said amending the EPIRA Law would address issues hounding the energy sector, including the high prices of electricity across the country.

He said the EPIRA “should be amended” to give the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) more teeth in enforcing accountability among energy industry players who fail to deliver their mandate.

“ERC plays a critical role in the industry and we want strong provisions in EPIRA that would empower ERC to regulate industry players effectively,” he emphasized.

The ERC should be given enough power to enforce its mandate of protecting the interest of consumers, he explained, adding, “The accountability of industry players must be clear. Corresponding penalties should be felt by violators.”

In his recent SoNA, Marcos called on Congress to “revisit and thoroughly examine” the EPIRA Law and determine whether it still serves its mandate to lower power rates.