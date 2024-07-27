Relief ops, price freeze activated

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Agriculture (DA) to provide immediate assistance to farmers and fisherfolk affected by the confluence of typhoon “Carina” and the southwest monsoon in Central Luzon.

Marcos stressed the need to promptly help the farmers to “catch up for this year’s cropping season.”

“I instructed the DA to try to catch up for this planting season so that the farmers won’t lose their livelihood,” Marcos said during a situation briefing with local chief executives of Bulacan, Bataan, and Pampanga on Saturday in Malolos City.

The President also ordered the fast-tracking of assessments on the agricultural and infrastructural damage wrought by the typhoon.

“The region’s livestock sector can still catch up; the DA has to determine priority areas,” he said.

Marcos said the outcome of the assessments would allow the DA to provide the necessary assistance to farmers, fisherfolk and raisers, including the distribution of seedlings, fingerlings and brood sows needed for agriculture in the areas to recover.

“We will work on that, that’s the priority as of now,” he said.

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando reported that damage in his province, particularly to agriculture and fisheries, has reached P103.7 million.

Among the most severely affected products were palay, vegetables, corn, plantation crops, aquaculture, capture fisheries, livestock, and poultry.

At least 17 local government units in Bulacan were devastated by the severe weather.

The cities of Meycauayan and Malolos as well as the municipalities of Marilao, Calumpit, Santa Maria, Obando, Hagonoy, Guiguinto, and Balagtas experienced severe flooding due to the heavy rain.

Fernando said at least 492,932 families were affected in Bulacan with several casualties reported. Some 13,021 families, or 48,000 individuals, were relocated to 318 evacuation centers.

60-day price freeze in effect

Aside from the National Capital Region, 136 cities and municipalities are now under a price freeze, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Saturday.

In her radio program, Trade Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles said there was an automatic price freeze that came with the declaration of a state of calamity in Metro Manila.

“The freeze means the prices of basic necessities are not allowed to rise. Based on our data, there are 103 municipalities and 33 cities out of almost 1,700 that have imposed a price freeze. Add to that the voluntary price freeze for manufacturers that is still in effect,” Nograles said.

The price freeze will last 60 days, she added.

In a statement, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the imposition of the price freeze is to protect consumers from price gouging and to ensure access to essential goods at reasonable prices during the crisis.

“The DTI is fully committed to safeguarding the welfare of our citizens, especially during times of crisis. We have immediately mobilized the price monitoring team to enforce the price freeze and ensure that businesses comply with the law,” Pascual said.

“We strongly warn traders and retailers that prices of basic necessities must remain frozen at their prevailing levels prior to the declaration of the state of calamity. Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers facing supply chain disruptions are encouraged to reach out to the DTI for assistance,” he said.

On 26 July, DTI Undersecretary Ed Sunico led the Fair-Trade Enforcement Bureau in conducting an initial price monitoring of basic necessities and prime commodities in the cities of Makati and Parañaque.

Of the three grocery stores inspected, two were in compliance with the mandatory price freeze, while one was found selling commodities above the suggested prices.

Due to liberalization laws, the government can only provide suggested retail prices on most commodities instead of an outright price control.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any instances of price gouging or other violations, as this will help ensure that these unscrupulous businesses are held accountable,” Sunico said.