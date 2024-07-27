Philippine Triumph: Smart Omega Empress Conquers Mobile Legends Women's Invitational

Smart Omega Empress has made history at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational 2024 by clinching the championship title with a commanding 3-0 sweep over Team Vitality in the Grand Finals. Held at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the victory marks a significant milestone for the Filipino squad, who dominated the tournament with strategic brilliance and impeccable teamwork. The final series showcased the Empress's dominance, with Sheen "Shinoa" Perez earning the Finals MVP award for her standout performance.

The path to the title was paved by Smart Omega Empress’ remarkable consistency throughout the tournament. They defeated Myanmar’s Net Angels and Brazil’s Dream Max Girls to secure their playoff spot, demonstrating their prowess in the earlier stages. In the semifinals, they outplayed the Victory Song Gamers from Russia to advance to the finals, where they delivered a flawless performance against Team Vitality. The Empress' tactical excellence and ability to execute under pressure were evident as they neutralized every attempt by their opponents to counterattack.

This victory not only crowns Smart Omega Empresses as the first-ever champions of the MLBB Women's Invitational but also breaks Indonesia's previous dominance in the tournament. The Filipino team’s triumph brings home $180,000 (Php10,000,000) and cements their place in esports history. The Empress’ victory is celebrated as a testament to their hard work and dedication, marking a new era of excellence in women's esports.

(Source: © Esports World Cup)