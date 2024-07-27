PBBM to INC: Keep on inspiring nation

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. encouraged the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) to continue inspiring the nation and foster unity as it marked its 110th founding anniversary on Saturday.

Marcos commended the INC for its “enduring faith, dedication and positive impact.”

“In times of joy and trials, our faith serves as a light on our path and empowers us to continue to strive and dream for a better life. It also guides us to becoming a creative, helpful, and valuable member of the community in accordance with God’s teachings,” the President said in a message.

Marcos said the INC’s commemoration of its founding year was a testament to its members’ lasting faith in the Almighty.

“May you continue to be an inspiration not only to your communities but to the entire country. Your tireless service and works reflect unity, progress, and a deeper understanding as a people,” he said.

Marcos also encouraged the religious group’s members to become instruments of change in society.

“In every act of goodness and concern, may we be instruments of change in our society so that we may realize a new Philippines that is beneficial for everyone,” he said.

Lastly, Marcos urged the INC members “to strengthen their belief and love of God and fellowmen and to pray for the country’s future that is full of hope, prosperity and peace.”