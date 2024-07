WATCH: Air Force Major Rheynan Pargonan, Deputy Group Commander of Tactical Operations Group 1 (TOG1) in Baguio City, stated that the Philippine Air Force is on high alert and prepared to deploy air assets immediately. Major Pargonan highlighted the unit's readiness to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations to support disaster-stricken areas in northern Luzon. Jasper Dawang