Marcos wants more water impounding systems in Central Luzon

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday ordered his Cabinet members to prioritize the establishment of more water impounding systems in Central Luzon following the flooding incidents brought by the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and enhanced southwest monsoon.

Marcos directed the concerned government agencies to execute plans on mitigating flood incidents in the region when he presided over the situation briefing with local chief executives of the provinces of Bulacan, Bataan, and Pampanga at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol in Malolos City.

The President cited many parts of Central Luzon were submerged in heavy floods. He also conducted an aerial inspection of the affected communities in Central Luzon.

Marcos lamented the flood waters had no way out in various farmlands and villages.

“Suddenly, there’s a huge amount of water poured down all at once. Our slope protections, our flood control, and our dikes couldn't handle it, so we have to find another way to do it. That's why I think impounding, ponds are the best solution for that,” Marcos said in mixed Filipino and English.

In a news forum on Saturday, Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Undersecretary Noralene Uy said the government has already completed its drafting of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

Uy said the NAP also presents “pluvial floods and precipitation that exceeds the capacity of urban water drainage system.”

Under the NAP, Uy said the lands exposed to pluvial flooding will increase by 50 percent in the coming decades.

NAP also indicated that the number of Filipinos exposed to fluvial floods will be up to around 48 million.

"We are expecting increasing precipitation in the coming decades,” Uy said.