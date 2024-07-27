Madrasah soon to rise in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Senior Undersecretary Emil Sadain of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) led the groundbreaking ceremony for the Madrasah Dar Omar Al-Islamiyah in Barangay Talon-Talon in Zamboanga City on 20 July.

Sadain is also the national president of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers Inc. (PICE).

The announcement was made by PICE Zamboanga City chapter president Jul-Arab A. Kong who added that Sadain was, accompanied by DPWH Assistant Secretaries Nerie D. Bueno and Rey Peter B. Gille — all members of the PICE national board of directors.

DPWH-9 director and PICE-9 regional coordinator Cayamombao D. Dia and DPWH-9 assistant director Soray’yah M. Ibrahim also joined the ceremony.

Kong stated that the new Madrasah will cover a floor area of 93.10 square meters and is set to become a key center of learning for the children of Sitio Logoy Grande. He highlighted that this project aligns with PICE’s commitment to community engagement, aiming to nurture the growth of knowledge and education in the area.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain emphasized, “Supporting the construction of Madrasah Dar Omar Al-Islamiyah is an act of Sadaqah Jariyah, providing enduring rewards for every individual who benefits from the education provided here.”

As a local resident of Zamboanga City, Sadain added, “Your generosity will be rewarded as each individual gains knowledge in this institution, impacting many lives and yielding benefits that will continue to grow.”

Kong also noted that the PICE national board of directors and officers distributed school supplies to the children, further supporting their educational aspirations.

Ustadz Alsarif A. Asiri, a representative of the Islamic community, expressed deep gratitude to PICE on behalf of the community.