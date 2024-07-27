LTO Cainta extension office damaged

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) reported on Saturday that it has ordered a comprehensive assessment of damage caused by typhoon “Carina” to all agency facilities.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said that the directive came after the LTO Extension Office in Cainta, Rizal sustained severe damage from widespread flooding on 24 July due to the combined effects of “Carina” and the southwest monsoon.

A report from LTO-CALABARZON regional director Elmer Decena revealed that 80 percent of the office’s equipment was damaged, and 90 percent of disposal records were soaked. All computers used for examinations were inoperable and 20 percent of the office’s files were also waterlogged.

Mendoza instructed Decena to conduct a thorough cleanup to determine the full extent of the damage and to find a temporary location for the office and its equipment.

“The Cainta Extension Office will be temporarily closed in a few days until such time that our personnel there are able to find a temporary relocation site and resume the operation for our clients in the area,” Decena said.

To accommodate affected clients, Mendoza directed nearby LTO satellite and extension offices to provide services until the Cainta office reopens.

Under the guidance of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Mendoza assured that all necessary assistance will be provided to restore normal operations at the Cainta Extension Office as quickly as possible.

Meantime, the LTO regional and district office heads have been ordered to submit damage reports to facilitate the allocation of aid.