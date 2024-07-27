Lebanese plots Alcaraz downfall

PARIS, France (AFP) — When Carlos Alcaraz was winning $3.5 million for lifting the Wimbledon trophy, Hady Habib was more than 5,000 kilometers away, collecting a meager $1,350 at a low-level tournament in Canada.

Two weeks later, the 25-year-old from Lebanon now finds himself taking on the world No. 3 in the first round at the Olympics.

“I was in shock when I heard,” the Texas-born player told AFP.

“Hopefully, I can inspire lots of people in Lebanon.”

Habib, ranked a lowly 275 in the world, was only scheduled to play doubles at the Olympics alongside Benjamin Hassan.

However, following a series of injury pullouts, he moved into the singles draw as an alternate.”The day after that, I’m drawn to be playing Carlos Alcaraz. So this has been an interesting five days for me.”

He added: “I was at the practice courts when I got the email. Everything happened so fast. Life can just change in an instant. You could say it’s a fairytale.”

Habib’s career has been spent on the second-tier circuit since he turned pro in 2021 after studying at university in Texas.

Now he will be the first man from Lebanon to represent his country in tennis at the Olympic Games.

The whole experience has left him starstruck.

“The first day I arrived, I was walking around a little bit lost just opening a door and going in somewhere.”

“When I walked in the gym the first day, I saw Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and I was just, ‘Wow, this has to be a dream. Someone wake me up.’”