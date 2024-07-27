Hot snacks

Despite their reputation as junk food, snack chips remain in high demand. In fact, a trucking company in Imus, Cavite had one closed van full of chips worth P160,000 ready for delivery to its customers last month.

However, three men, including two former workers at the firm, allegedly conspired to hijack the truck one early Sunday. Police later found the truck abandoned and empty in Carmona.

Street CCTV cameras led to the identification and arrest of the thieves, who confessed to selling all the snacks for half the price.

Meanwhile, junk food also proved to be bad for 14 Japanese high school students.

After eating Curry Chips potato crisps, they suffered from nausea and acute pain around their mouths, prompting emergency calls to the fire department and police, BBC News reports.

The company that makes the snack, Isoyama Corp., put out a statement apologizing for the hospitalization of the students and wished them a swift recovery, according to BBC News.

The Japanese firm also advised people not to “eat the chips when they are alone” and warned it could cause diarrhea if eaten “excessively.”

It added that the snack is also not for those with high blood pressure, weak stomachs, cuts on their fingers, and under 18 because it is rated “R 18+ curry chips,” meaning that it is super spicy.

The spiciness of the chips comes from the potent “ghost pepper” or bhut jolokia, which is among the world’s hottest chilies.