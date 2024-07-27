DOH issues health guidelines amid Bataan oil spill

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday issued health advisory to ensure the safety of inidividuals in areas affected by Bataan oil spill.

The DOH warned that while oil spills is not a common disaster, they can still significantly harm both the environment and the health of people exposed to it.

The Health Department outlined three key reminders for responders, volunteers, and clean-up workers:

- Wear protective gear such as gown, gloves, boots, and goggles.

- Wash protective gear after each clean-up operation.

- Properly dispose of used gloves.

Meanwhile, to safeguard residents in affected areas, the DOH recommended the following:

- If oil or tar balls come into contact with dry skin, wash immediately with mild soap and water.

- Prevent pets from entering oil-contaminated areas.

- Ensure that all trash, debris, and items affected by the oil spill are disposed of properly.

- If oil gets on clothing, wash it normally but avoid using strong detergents, solvents, or other chemicals.

“Kung ang lugar ng oil spill ay malapit sa inyong tirahan, mas mainam kung tayo ay humanap ng pansamantalang tutuluyan habang ito ay hindi pa nakakalap (If the oil spill site is close to your residence, it is better to find temporary accommodation while it has not yet been contained yet),” DOH advised.

In cases where evacuation is not possible, here are some of the worst DON'Ts:

- Don’t swim in oil-affected seas.

- Avoid contact with sediment, sand, soil, or contaminated objects.

- Don’t use water contaminated with oil for human or animal consumption.

- Don’t eat fish, shellfish, or seafood caught near the oil spill.

- Don’t burn debris, such as dirty trash or driftwood contaminated with oil.

The MT Terra Nova sank in rough seas nearly seven kilometers off Limay, Bataan early Thursday after setting out for Iloilo City.