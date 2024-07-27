DHL, Google partner in express delivery service using sustainable aviation fuel

Leading global brand in the logistics industry, DHL, and one of the world’s largest technology companies, Google recently announced its partnership in utilizing the DHL Express GoGreen Plus service with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

In a statement, Google said the initiative includes express shipping of Google devices in the Devices and Services business unit across the Americas, Asia, and Europe, and is part of Google’s push towards encouraging existing decarbonization technologies in air cargo transportation.

“Google has a goal to achieve net-zero emissions across our operations and value chain by 2030. Optimizing how we transport Google devices around the world is a key part of this journey,” says Omar Molina, director of Global Transportation at Google.

A passion for Net-Zero

“That’s why we’re thrilled to collaborate with partners like DHL, who share our passion for Net-Zero. The SAF program is a big step forward in that direction,” he added.

For his part, John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, said by deploying SAF across our international network, his company is pleased to offer the GoGreen Plus service to its long-standing partner Google.

“We are confident that this agreement and Google’s meaningful investment will encourage others to take the same initiative and drive the transition to low-emission transportation services using sustainable aviation fuel,” Pearson said.

The dialogue between Google and DHL Express was initiated during the DHL Era of Sustainable Logistics Global Summit held in April 2023, which brought together key decision-makers, thought leaders, and stakeholders to discuss cleaner, greener logistics.

Building upon the summit, Google chose to collaborate with DHL Express on a pilot project last June for four months, utilizing SAF.

GoGreen Plus

The project proved to be successful, leading Google to expand its partnership with DHL Express and adopt the GoGreen Plus service for their future operations.

Launched by DHL Express in 2023, GoGreen Plus uses SAF to enable customers to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions associated with their shipments.

GoGreen Plus is currently supported by three of the industries’ largest contracts with BP, Neste, and World Energy.

SAF is produced from renewable feedstocks with a sustainable energy profile including used cooking oil, waste and hydrogen.

Conventional carbon-intensive aviation fuels or kerosene are derived from crude oil.

GoGreen Plus is part of the DHL Group’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

With around 70 percent of the company’s carbon footprint coming from its air network, sustainable air transport solutions are important for creating sustainable logistics operations.