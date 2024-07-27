Celebrating an Icon: Happy 95th Birthday, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

On July 28, we commemorate what would have been the 95th birthday of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, a woman whose impact on American culture and history extends far beyond her years as First Lady. Born Jacqueline Lee Bouvier in 1929, she captured the nation's heart with her elegance, intelligence, and dedication to preserving American history and culture. As the wife of President John F. Kennedy, she transformed the White House into a showcase of American art and history, famously stating, "The White House belongs to the American People."

Jackie, as she was affectionately known, was more than just a style icon – though her fashion choices continue to influence designers and admirers to this day. She was a passionate advocate for the arts, a skilled editor, and a devoted mother. Her efforts in historic preservation saved numerous landmarks, including Grand Central Terminal in New York City. After leaving the White House, she built a successful career in publishing, nurturing important literary works and championing new authors. Throughout her life, she maintained a dignified public presence while fiercely protecting her privacy and that of her children.

As we reflect on her legacy, we remember a woman who faced personal tragedies with remarkable strength and grace. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's contributions to American culture, her dedication to public service, and her indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. Her vision of America as a place of cultural richness and historical significance remains a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving our national heritage for future generations.